Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a drone visual of a rhino who was hit by a truck in Haldibari, Kaziranga recently, was found to be in good health and recuperating from his injuries.

Sharing the visual on Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning. Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross.”

On October 9, a video made headlines, wherein, it can be seen that an approaching truck trying to avoid hitting a rhino that appeared out of the bushes, by changing lanes at the last moment but failed to do so.

Later, after being hit by the truck, the rhino stood up on its feet attempting to get off the road but failed to regain his ground.

Reacting to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government is currently working on a special 32-km elevated corridor at Kaziranga to save animals.

Sharing the video of the same, the Assam CM tweeted, “Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the Rhino survived; the vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile, in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor”.

Earlier this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Centre had cleared the 35-kilometre project worth Rs. 6,000 crores. However, officials from the Public Works Department stated that they were waiting for approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

It needs mention here, that the video since being shared on social media platforms, invited condemnation by Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon who taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, expressed her concern, “''Why can’t we fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests????? Under/ over passes desperately needed!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️ when will we learn and act,'' she tweeted.”

Watch the full video: