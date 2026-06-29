Rhino horn seized in Sonapur resort raid; three suspected wildlife traffickers arrested

In a major crackdown on wildlife trafficking, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the Sonapur Forest Division conducted a late-night joint operation at a resort in Assam's Sonapur, arresting three suspected wildlife traffickers and seizing a rhino horn weighing 920 grams.

The raid was carried out at 'Segun Bagan' Resort in Komarkuchi following specific intelligence inputs about alleged illegal wildlife trade activities.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chandan Nath, Chandan Kumar Nath and Dipjyoti Barman, all residents of Nalbari district.

During the operation, officials recovered a 920-gram rhino horn, believed to have been kept for illegal trade. Authorities also seized a Tata Nexon vehicle (registration number AS01GJ 8366), a laptop, multiple ATM cards and four mobile phones, which are suspected to have been used in the trafficking network.

According to forest officials, preliminary investigation indicates that the accused had been operating from the resort for some time and were allegedly using the premises as a base for wildlife trafficking activities.

Sonapur Range Officer Bhargab Hazarika said the successful operation was made possible through timely intelligence and coordinated action by enforcement agencies.

"The operation was successful due to timely intelligence inputs. We remain committed to curbing wildlife crimes in the region," Hazarika said.

Officials are now investigating the origin of the seized rhino horn and attempting to identify other members of the suspected trafficking network, including possible buyers and suppliers.

The accused are expected to be produced before a competent court, while further investigation is underway under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The seizure marks another significant success in Assam's continuing efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade and protect the state's globally significant one-horned rhinoceros population.