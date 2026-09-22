Rhino poaching was routine before 2016, crackdown launched to protect Assam’s pride: Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, September 22, said rhino poaching had become a routine occurrence in Assam before 2016 and recalled the crackdown launched during his tenure as chief minister to protect the state’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros.

In a social media post on World Rhino Day, Sonowal said Assam is home to nearly 80 per cent of the world’s one-horned rhino population and credited political will and forest personnel with helping bring down poaching.

“Before 2016, the tragic reality was that rhino poaching had become a routine affair,” Sonowal said.

He said that after taking over as chief minister, his government launched a “relentless, uncompromising crackdown” against rhino poaching.

“Backed by absolute political will and the bravery of our forest frontline workers, we achieved a monumental turnaround,” he said.

Sonowal said Assam had recorded multiple years of zero rhino poaching over the last decade and that the state now has more than 4,000 rhinos, with Kaziranga National Park at the centre of conservation efforts.

He urged people to renew their commitment to protecting Assam’s natural heritage and ensuring its conservation for future generations.

According to official records, Assam currently has 3,260 rhinos.

Kaziranga National Park remains the state's principal stronghold for the greater one-horned rhinoceros, which is one of Assam’s most recognised symbols of its natural heritage.