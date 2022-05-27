GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today joining the 2nd Asia Parks Congress held in Malaysia via video-conferencing, said that the greater one-horned rhino is the “pride of Assam.”

“Rhino is not just the state animal of Assam, it is the pride of Assam,” Sarma can be heard saying in a video clip of his speech that he posted online.

Assam has been steadfast in holding up a precious heritage of securing the future of the greater one-horned rhino, Sarma said, adding that in 1966, there were about 360 rhinos in the Kaziranga National Park.

The number of rhinos in Kaziranga has risen to 2,600 in 2022. Altogether, there are about 2,894 rhinos – about 70% of the total population of the greater one-horned rhino.

Sarma also informed the gathering that due to anti-poaching measures both by officials and civilians on the fringes of the park, the number of poached rhinos dropped to only one in 2021.

Biswa Sarma further stated that in addition to securing the future of the rhinos, his government is also committed to securing the rich bio-diversity.

It was a pleasure to share my views and reiterate the commitment of our nation and that of #Assam towards conservation of the great one-horned rhinoceros on a global platform at 2nd #AsiaParksCongress, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, #Malaysia.