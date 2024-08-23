The Riflewomen of Assam Rifles have been deployed in the flooded areas of Tripura amid relief and rescue operations.



The state has been grappling with severe floods since August 19 due to heavy rainfall, displacing over 60,000 people and claiming 20 lives. More than 400 relief camps have been set up to shelter those affected.

Four rescue columns of Assam Rifles were launched in various parts of the state, including East Kanchanbari, Kumarghat, Unakoti district, Amarpur of Gomati district, Bishalgarh, Sepahijala district, and Tripura West districts.

In the wee hours of August 22, troops of the Assam Rifles received information that women folk were stuck on the roofs of submerged houses in the general area of Bishalgarh, Sepahijala district, following which relief columns of Assam Rifles comprising riflewomen rushed to the location and rescued the stranded women and provided essential items.

The Assam Rifles is working in close coordination with civil administration and NDRF teams in the state to alleviate the difficulties of stranded citizens.