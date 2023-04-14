Rihanna made a dazzling appearance at Ulta in Las Vegas ahead of the expected introduction of a beauty product from her company. According to People, Rihanna, who is expecting her second child, chose an all-white ensemble that included a floor-length skirt with a flirtatious, high-back slit and a matching denim jacket. Her developing baby belly was highlighted by a sleek turtleneck bodysuit, which she paired with a sexy pair of strappy heels.

The official handle of Fenty Beauty shared the pictures of Rihanna. Paris Hilton shared love emojis on it.

Rihanna made her pregnancy news in an unusual way. She was seen sporting a baby bump during her highly anticipated half-time show at the Sunday's Super Bowl. According to US-based entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter, a representative of the singer confirmed the news ahead of her hotly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022. In November 2020, a source confirmed to People magazine that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after years of friendship. The couple had sparked romance rumours since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

Previously Rihanna had opened up about family planning in March 2020, while speaking to another magazine, where the Umbrella singer said that she was "realizing life is really short" and found a new no-nonsense approach to living.