Riniki Bhuyan hits back at AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi with defamation suit

Riniki Bhuyan, Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Private Limited and wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has filed defamation proceedings against Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi over false assertions regarding the nature of the 'Golden Threads of Assam' organisation.

Bhuyan contends that the organisation is "a society registered under the Society Act, comprising over 3,000 individuals at the grassroots level," contrary to Gogoi's alleged claims that it operates as a commercial company.

The dispute extends beyond organisational classification. Bhuyan argues that conducting a fashion show following recent events "damages the credibility" of ongoing justice campaigns while "falsely using the name for political benefits, thereby creating a misnomer within society."

Bhuyan emphasises that the legal proceedings represent more than personal vindication. "I am responsible to the people of Assam, especially the youths, who deserve to know the truth rather than be misled," she stated. "It is an emotion strongly connected to every heart."

The activist stressed that the push for legal clarity concerns not just her reputation but the livelihoods of 3,000 women who rely on the organisation for their daily sustenance.

Four separate legal proceedings are currently pending, each addressing different aspects of the allegations.

Case 1 - Against Ms Mira Borthakur (C.R./26488/2025): The complainant faces allegations of claiming that funds collected from donations at Kamakhya Temple and Mrityunjay Mandir were being misappropriated. On the first hearing date, there was no appearance. Subsequently, the accused submitted a health certification and posted bail under Section 356(1), (2), (3), (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A pre-cognisance hearing is scheduled for October 31.

Case 2 - Against Upamanyu, Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah, Jatin Chodhury, Staff Reporter, and others (CR Case No 68 of 25): All accused appeared before the court, with the matter scheduled for a pre-cognisance hearing on October 16, 2025.

Cases 3 & 4 - Against Mr Akhil Gogoi and Mr Lurin Jyoti Gogoi: Both cases have been fixed for necessary orders on October 30, 2025.

Bhuyan reiterated her commitment to transparency. "I am not providing this post-phase clarification to satisfy the ego of so-called pseudo-politicians," she said.

"These updates and proceedings are for everyone's awareness. I will be fighting for justice, which involves not only me but also the people of Assam, including my 3,000 women who are part of my society and rely on it for their daily livelihood."