Riniki Bhuyan Sharma donates Rs 1 crore to rebuild 50 flood-hit Assam schools

Assam film producer Riniki Bhuyan Sharma has announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore from the proceeds of Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati-2 towards the reconstruction and restoration of 50 schools damaged by the recent floods in Assam.

Sharma, who is the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, made the announcement on X, stating that the production house stood in solidarity with the people of Assam. She said the contribution would support the rebuilding of flood-affected educational institutions as part of the state's recovery efforts.

The announcement comes as political leaders continue to seek additional support for the flood-ravaged state.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on July 28 urged the Centre to announce a special relief package for Assam while speaking in the Lok Sabha. Referring to the devastation caused by the floods, Gogoi said more than 70 people had lost their lives and appealed for additional financial assistance from the Central government to help the affected population.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was continuing relief and rescue operations on a "war footing". Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personally monitoring the flood situation, Sarma said government teams had reached every affected village, restored electricity in most flood-hit areas and ensured that rescued families were staying in relief camps equipped with food, medical facilities and dedicated spaces for children.

He added that relief operations would continue round the clock and that the government would prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation plan with public participation.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 4.45 lakh people across six districts remain affected by the floods. The disaster has inundated 631 villages, while 184 relief camps and relief distribution centres are currently sheltering nearly 28,700 people.