Riniki Bhuyan Sharma files criminal defamation case against Akhil Gogoi over alleged false claims

Entrepreneur and wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, has filed a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, along with several others, over allegations of making false and derogatory statements against her and her company, Golden Threads of Assam.

The case, filed under CR Case No. 502/25 at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, Guwahati, follows remarks made by Gogoi during a protest on September 30, 2025, where he demanded an inquiry into the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. Gogoi had allegedly accused Sharma and her company of organizing an event at the North East Festival in Singapore.

Sharma’s counsel, Advocate Kishor Dutta, clarified that the accusations were baseless and defamatory.

“During the protest, Mr. Gogoi made completely false and derogatory statements against my client. Golden Threads of Assam had no connection whatsoever with the North East Festival in Singapore. My client did not participate in or organize the event,” Dutta stated.

He further added, “On the day of Zubeen Garg’s demise, my client and her husband, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, personally visited Zubeen’s residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati, to offer their condolences to Garima Saikia Garg.”

The defamation complaint also names Taufiquddin Ahmad, Director of Pratibimba Live, while Sharma has instructed her legal team to initiate further proceedings against AJP leader Lurin Jyoti Gogoi and others accused of circulating misinformation on social media. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on her official Facebook account, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma expressed disappointment over what she termed as “political mudslinging.”

“In these difficult times, I prefer not to involve the name of someone I deeply admire and who has been a part of my journey as an entrepreneur. He contributed to the success of News Live through his music and support from the very beginning. It is disheartening to see his legacy being drawn into political controversies,” she wrote.

In a sharp yet composed response, Sharma added, “Through my organization, PEEPL, I am extending assistance to Akhil Gogoi offering him a first-class ticket to Singapore, five-star accommodation, and logistical support to gather evidence. Once he returns from his fact-finding mission, we shall meet in court on October 30 for the hearing. Let justice prevail.”