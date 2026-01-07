Rising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh could affect Assam, warns CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, January 7 issued a strong cautionary note over the rapidly deteriorating situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, warning that escalating violence and instability across the border could have serious repercussions for Assam in the days ahead. Emphasising the need for heightened vigilance, the chief minister said the developments in Bangladesh cannot be viewed in isolation, particularly given Assam’s sensitive geopolitical location.

Addressing the media, Sarma expressed deep concern over the sharp rise in incidents of violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, stating that the growing atmosphere of fear and insecurity poses a broader regional challenge. “Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is a cause of serious concern for us. Torture of Hindus is increasing day by day. The situation is worrying, and its impact may be felt in Assam as well,” he said.

Referring to recent political developments in Bangladesh, the chief minister noted that mob violence and covert attacks targeting minorities have intensified over the past few weeks. He underlined that Assam must remain alert and closely track developments across the international border to prevent any spillover effects. “We have to remain cautious and continuously monitor the situation. At the same time, we must give courage and moral support to the Hindu society in Bangladesh,” Sarma added.

According to the 2022 census, Bangladesh is home to approximately 13.13 million Hindus, accounting for nearly eight per cent of the country’s total population. Sarma’s remarks come amid growing regional and international concern over the safety of minority communities in the neighbouring nation.

The chief minister also flagged internal security challenges within Assam, asserting that extremist elements continue to pose a threat to the state. He claimed that security agencies have repeatedly uncovered evidence of such activities over the past decade. “Jihadis are present in Assam, and we have been receiving proof repeatedly over the last ten years. Some elements may still be hiding, possibly as part of sleeper cells. These are serious matters of concern,” he said.

Highlighting Assam’s strategic and sensitive geographical position, Sarma said the state has always remained vulnerable to cross-border and internal security challenges. He stressed that constant vigilance, robust intelligence gathering and proactive security measures would remain essential to safeguard peace and stability in the region.