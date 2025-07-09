Rising Dhansiri river triggers widespread flood devastation in Assam's Golaghat, rescue operations underway

Continuous torrential rainfall over the past several days has unleashed severe flooding in Assam’s Golaghat district, with the Dhansiri River breaching its danger mark by more than a metre. The swelling waters have inundated vast stretches in and around Numaligarh and Morongi, affecting dozens of villages and displacing hundreds of families.

According to official sources, water levels of the Dhansiri River and its tributaries—Doyang and Kaliyani—have risen alarmingly and continue to increase at a rate of 2 centimeters per hour. The river is currently flowing more than one metre above the danger mark in multiple locations, including parts of Bokajan and bordering areas of Nagaland.

Panic gripped the region late Tuesday night after a major agricultural embankment in West Dhodang was breached by the forceful current of the Dhansiri. The collapse has worsened flood conditions downstream, severely impacting low-lying villages such as Dhodang, Parghat, Barpak, Nagabali, Bauri Gaon, Tarun Nagar, Numaligarh Pathar, and Roudhuar Gaon.

The Golaghat district administration has swiftly launched rescue operations, deploying personnel to evacuate stranded residents to temporary relief camps set up at Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Bachapathar Primary School, and Budhbari Primary School. With road connectivity snapped due to submersion, residents have been forced to rely on country boats and improvised bamboo rafts for movement.

In Morongi, the situation remains equally dire, with more than 20 villages submerged. Inhabitants of Mithamchapori, Kenduguri, Kardoiguri, Jathipotiya, Dusutimukh, Borbalitup, Bheloguri, Borchapori, and Nepalikhuṭi have taken refuge in temporary shelters as the floodwaters continue to rise, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

Amid the crisis, community solidarity has emerged as a lifeline. The Golaghat district unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has actively participated in relief efforts, distributing food, drinking water, and other essentials at relief shelters in Daigong, Morongi Chariali, and Sarar Gaon. The student organization has also appealed to the state government for urgent intervention and comprehensive flood mitigation measures.

Meanwhile, critical infrastructure has also borne the brunt of the flooding. A section of the pucca road connecting Sigil to Nepalikhuṭi near Numaligarh has been washed away, deepening isolation in already marooned areas.

Authorities continue to monitor the rising water levels with concern, even as more rainfall is forecast in the coming days.