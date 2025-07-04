Riso Ejang: Youth-led movement spurs economic and social change in Karbi Anglong

A youth-driven initiative titled “Riso Ejang” is reshaping the future of Karbi Anglong by empowering young people in remote tribal communities with entrepreneurial skills, leadership training, and socio-ecological awareness. Led by Dhriiti – The Courage Within, the program has already engaged over 70 youth across six villages in its first year, offering hope against chronic unemployment and underdevelopment in the region.

Launched in July 2024, Riso Ejang—which stands for Youth Engagement towards Financial Prosperity and Self-Actualization—focuses on helping local youth aged 18 to 35 envision financially independent, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable futures. In its first year, ten promising young men and women, known as Entre Leaders, were selected for their leadership and entrepreneurial potential. They underwent a rigorous orientation process and four residential training sessions that emphasized entrepreneurship development, community mobilization, and socio-ecological issues.

These Entre Leaders are now mentoring their peers within their own communities. Together, they have formed youth groups, organized learning sessions on financial independence, and led discussions around local challenges and climate-conscious action. Their efforts have included leadership training, exposure visits to successful local enterprises such as Mrittika—a women-led clay-based business promoting sustainable practices—and skills training in tailoring and vermicomposting aligned with local youth aspirations.

Public cultural events led by Entre Leaders in villages such as Chokihola, Bornirja, Nambor, and Resakhidi have tackled issues ranging from gender inequality and climate resilience to the revival of Karbi cultural traditions and intergenerational dialogue. Sports has also been promoted as an entrepreneurial opportunity. Youth-led social-action programs have addressed waste management and encouraged organic farming as part of a broader push for a healthy and sustainable environment.

Significantly, the initiative conducted the first-ever residential workshop in these remote villages, held in a homestay launched by Hardward Hanse, a youth entrepreneur from Nilip Block. Community involvement has been a cornerstone of the program, with Village Councils, Student Unions, and local enterprises working alongside Dhriiti to build a supportive ecosystem for youth-led change.

As Riso Ejang looks to the future, its goal is to see the creation of youth-led enterprises and at least ten sustainable local initiatives that will contribute to the region’s prosperity and wellbeing. More than just a project, Riso Ejang represents a growing movement of young changemakers determined to reclaim their identity, foster resilience, and shape a future rooted in dignity and local strength.

