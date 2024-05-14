Guwahati is abuzz with excitement as the Rajasthan Royals cricket team arrives for two highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at Barsapara Stadium. Adding a local flavor to the visit, Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag has arranged a special pork feast for his teammates, embracing the region's culinary traditions.

The Royals will face Kings XI Punjab on May 15 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, promising thrilling action for cricket enthusiasts in Guwahati. Alongside their on-field preparations, the players plan to explore some of Assam's cultural landmarks, including the historically significant Kamakhya Temple and Kaziranga National Park.

Ranjit Borthakur, owner of Rajasthan Royals, expressed his excitement about hosting IPL matches in Guwahati and urged local fans to come out in large numbers to support the team. He highlighted that bringing IPL to Barsapara Stadium underscores the growing popularity of cricket in the region, offering fans an unparalleled opportunity to see top-tier cricket up close.

Moreover, Borthakur proudly announced that four players from the Rajasthan Royals have been selected for the Indian T20 squad, adding to the anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming matches. The IPL games in Guwahati not only showcase premier cricket talent but also reflect the vibrant and diverse culture of Assam, enhanced by Parag's thoughtful gesture to introduce his teammates to local cuisine.