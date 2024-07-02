Riyan Parag, the dynamic all-rounder from Rajasthan Royals (RR), is set to embark on his debut series with Team India, marking a significant milestone as the first player from Assam to earn a national call-up. As he prepares for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, Parag shared his aspirations and reflections on his cricketing journey in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

The series, commencing on July 6 at Harare Sports Club, holds personal significance for Parag, who aims to inspire fellow Assamese cricketers to dream big and pursue careers at the international level. "I want to set up a roadmap for people of my state to dream big and play for their country," he expressed, highlighting the transformative impact he hopes to achieve through his international career.

Reflecting on his breakthrough IPL season in 2024, Parag recounted the challenges and personal growth he experienced. Following three challenging IPL seasons, he underwent a period of self-reflection and intense training, notably at the Rajasthan Royals Academy. His dedication paid off as he rose to prominence batting at number four, scoring 573 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 52.09, which significantly contributed to RR's qualification for the playoffs.

"I went out of my comfort zone, training rigorously in harsh conditions to improve my game," Parag explained, emphasizing the importance of preparation and mental resilience in overcoming setbacks.

Addressing the issue of online trolling and criticism, Parag admitted to initially struggling with negative perceptions but ultimately chose to focus on his game and shut out distractions. "Last year was tough, but it made me stronger. I realized I couldn't change people's opinions, so I focused on improving my skills and mental toughness," he affirmed.

Throughout his journey, Parag credited RR's head coach Kumar Sangakkara for his guidance and mentorship, describing Sangakkara as not only a cricketing legend but also a supportive figure invested in his players' development beyond the IPL season.

Speaking about his bond with RR captain Sanju Samson, Parag highlighted their close relationship both on and off the field. "Sanju bhaiyya has been a mentor to me.

His leadership and composure under pressure have taught me invaluable lessons," Parag said, reflecting on Samson's influence on his development as a cricketer.

As he prepares for his debut series with Team India, Parag remains focused on making a significant impact and setting new benchmarks for cricketers from Assam and beyond. His journey from local leagues to the international stage exemplifies perseverance, dedication, and a commitment to achieving excellence in cricket.

With the series against Zimbabwe fast approaching, Parag stands poised to fulfill his dream of representing his country, inspiring a new generation of cricketers to chase their aspirations on the global stage.