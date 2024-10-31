In a significant move ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Auction, the Rajasthan Royals unveiled their roster of retained players on Thursday, showcasing a blend of emerging talent and seasoned performers.



Notably, Assam’s Riyan Parag, who emerged as a breakout star during IPL 2024, has been retained for a substantial Rs 14 crore. Parag’s impressive season, marked by his debut in India’s white-ball squad earlier this year, has bolstered his reputation as one of the brightest talents in Indian cricket.



Having played 70 matches over six IPL seasons, Parag has evolved considerably from his initial Rs 3.8 crore acquisition in 2022, positioning him as a vital all-rounder for the Royals.

Sanju Samson, the team’s long-standing captain, continues at the helm, retained for Rs 18 crore. Over his four-year captaincy, Samson has led the Royals to two playoff appearances, including a memorable runner-up finish in 2022. His batting prowess has been a cornerstone of the team’s success, with 1,835 runs scored at a powerful strike rate of 147.59 across 60 innings. “Our recent seasons have been nothing short of exceptional. We've delivered remarkable moments for our fans and nurtured young talent, preparing the next generation of Indian cricket superstars,” Samson stated.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, another rising star who has progressed through the Royals’ development ranks, has secured his place with a hefty Rs 18 crore retention. Now a mainstay in India’s national team, the 22-year-old left-handed opener has accumulated 1,318 runs over the past three seasons, including 625 runs in IPL 2023 alone – the second-highest tally ever recorded for a Royals player in a single season.

The Royals also retained promising young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel at Rs 14 crore following his breakthrough IPL 2023 season. Jurel, who showcased an explosive style of play, finished IPL 2024 with 195 runs across 11 innings, further cementing his growing role in India’s red-ball setup.

Shimron Hetmyer, the Royals’ sole overseas retention, rounds out the roster at Rs 11 crore. Known for his power-hitting ability, the 27-year-old Guyanese batsman has maintained a striking rate of 156.48 across three seasons. His experience and explosive performances are anticipated to add significant depth to the Royals’ line-up as they approach the new season.