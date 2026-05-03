RJD leader questions exit poll credibility ahead of Assam result day

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on May 3 cast doubts on the credibility of exit polls predicting strong performances for the BJP in Assam and West Bengal, saying the country should wait for the actual counting of votes instead of relying on projections.

Questioning the methodology and sample size of exit polls, Jha said it was difficult for polling agencies to accurately gauge voter sentiment in what he described as an “intense political climate.”

“You can look at the history of exit polls. How many voters can you interact with, that too in such an intense political climate? We should all wait for tomorrow,” he said.

His remarks came a day before counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections, where most exit polls have projected a comfortable return for the BJP-led NDA government.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also dismissed exit poll projections, calling them “commercialised” and urging people to wait for the official verdict of voters.

Several pollsters, including Axis My India, JVC and Matrize, have predicted a majority for the BJP-led alliance in Assam, with projections ranging between 85 and 101 seats in the 126-member Assembly.

Counting of votes for Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will take place on May 4.