Road accident in Assam: Pickup truck collides with e-rickshaw; one dead, several injured
A tragic road accident occurred today in Dudhnoi, due to a head-on collision between a pickup truck and an e-rickshaw amidst heavy rainfall.
A tragic road accident occurred today in Dudhnoi, due to a head-on collision between a pickup truck and an e-rickshaw amidst heavy rainfall.
The incident claimed the life of 18-year-old Amit Sutradhar from Piperjhar, while nine others, including two children, sustained severe injuries.
All the injured, in critical condition, were immediately rushed to Goalpara for medical treatment.
The accident took place on National Highway 17 when a family was returning home with a student from Navodaya Vidyalaya in Dudhnoi.
Their e-rickshaw (registration number: AS-18ER-7590) was hit by a speeding pickup (registration number: AS-01MC-0611), resulting in the e-rickshaw being completely destroyed.
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The injured individuals, all from Piprajhar, include:
Tulumani Sutradhar (11)
Will Give Sutradhar (25)
Navadwip Sutradhar (26)
Jugal Sutradhar (2)
Alka Sutradhar (45)
Dalimi Sutradhar (38)
Mirton Sutradhar (35)
Manoj Sutradhar (13)
Pickup driver: Vikas Mandal (18) from Mayong-Morigaon
Emergency services responded swiftly, but the extent of the injuries remains a cause for concern as all those injured are currently receiving critical care.
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