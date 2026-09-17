Road accident on NH-715 in Assam's Kaliabor leaves biker dead

A fatal road accident took place on National Highway-715 at Ranglu in Kaliabor, involving a passenger bus and a motorcycle.

According to the available information, the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, following which the motorcycle rider sustained critical injuries. The injured rider was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in a serious condition.

However, despite medical efforts, the rider was declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

The accident led to concern among local residents and commuters travelling along the busy highway. The exact circumstances that led to the collision are yet to be ascertained.

Further details, including the identity of the deceased, the condition of those travelling in the bus and the circumstances surrounding the crash, are awaited. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident and determine the cause of the accident.