Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 24 announced that Assam has emerged as the only major state in India to record a significant reduction in road accident fatalities, with a notable 15 per cent decline in overall accidents and fatalities. The improvement follows the implementation of stringent measures and directives issued during the last review meeting, as reported by state officials.

Speaking with stakeholders during a review meeting on road safety, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a focused crackdown on drunk driving has been pivotal to this success. Strict enforcement of the "No Drink and Drive" rule, coupled with intensified checks after 10 PM in Guwahati, has significantly curbed road mishaps.

CM Sarma further added that to sustain this momentum, an intensified road safety drive and monitoring program will continue until the Magh Bihu festivities. The Excise Department has also been tasked with exploring dynamic seasonal timings for bars to regulate late-night activities effectively.

Recognizing the rising incidents in specific areas, authorities are expediting work on installing streetlights, foot overbridges, and reflective patches along the Guwahati Bypass. Additionally, new provisions, including speed breakers, crash barriers, and fluorescent signage, are being incorporated into road-building scopes by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Border district SPs have been instructed to implement reflective patches on the rear sides of commercial vehicles to enhance visibility, while police and district administrations will launch extensive road safety campaigns across social media platforms to raise public awareness.

A vision testing initiative for commercial drivers is also being rolled out, with corrective measures and treatment facilitation planned for those identified with impairments.

Further measures include ensuring medical colleges and hospitals are equipped to provide the best care for accident victims, along with enhanced security for medical personnel in emergencies. Additionally, road safety awareness videos and dramas will be showcased at public events to emphasize the importance of safe practices.

An SOP is being developed to ensure safety and cleanliness at popular picnic spots, involving all stakeholders.