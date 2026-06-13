Roadside dhaba sealed in Assam's Margherita for alleged illegal liquor sale

The Margherita Co-District administration on Saturday, June 13, sealed a roadside eatery at Bargolai over allegations of illegal sale of liquor, officials said.

The establishment, identified as Gogoi Dhaba, was sealed during an operation led by Executive Magistrate Priti Rekha Gogoi following directions from the District Commissioner of Tinsukia.

According to officials, the action was taken in line with decisions adopted during a District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting chaired by the Tinsukia District Commissioner. The meeting had stressed the need for stricter enforcement against unauthorised liquor outlets operating along roadsides.

The administration said the move forms part of the Excise Department's ongoing efforts to curb the illegal liquor trade and ensure compliance with excise regulations.

Officials stated that the establishment is also undergoing the prescribed judicial process for legal sealing by the competent authority in accordance with decisions taken during the DRSC meeting.

The authorities have warned that action will continue against establishments found violating excise laws and operating without the required permissions.

The district administration has been carrying out periodic inspections and enforcement drives as part of efforts to improve road safety and check unlawful activities in the region.