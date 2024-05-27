The Cachar police engaged in an encounter with a gang of robbers on Kalibari Road in Hailakandi in Assam. The incident took place as the police pursued the gang, leading to a confrontation.

The police managed to chase the gang of robbers, and during that the encounter took place. Afzal Hussain Borbhuiyan, a notorious robber was killed in the encounter.

In addition to Borbhuiyan's death, the police successfully arrested one of his associates. This incident marks a crucial victory for the Cachar police in their ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities in the region.