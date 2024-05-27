Robbery gang member killed in police encounter in Assam's Hailakandi
The Cachar police engaged in a shootout with a gang of robbers on Kalibari Road, Hailakandi. The encounter resulted in the death of notorious criminal Afzal Hussain Borbhuiyan and the arrest of his associate.
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Story highlights
- Cachar police engage in encounter with robbers on Kalibari Road, Hailakandi
- Notorious criminal Afzal Hussain Borbhuiyan killed in the shootout
- Police arrest one associate, marking a crucial win against crime in the region
The Cachar police engaged in an encounter with a gang of robbers on Kalibari Road in Hailakandi in Assam. The incident took place as the police pursued the gang, leading to a confrontation.
The police managed to chase the gang of robbers, and during that the encounter took place. Afzal Hussain Borbhuiyan, a notorious robber was killed in the encounter.
In addition to Borbhuiyan's death, the police successfully arrested one of his associates. This incident marks a crucial victory for the Cachar police in their ongoing efforts to combat criminal activities in the region.
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