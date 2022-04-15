Adarsh Club in the Nalbari district organizes a day-long 13th annual Rangali Bihu at Phulguri Gaon on Friday. The Bihu Mandap was unfortunately hit by heavy storms and rain before the cultural event which was scheduled at night. The storm caused a lot of damage. On the other hand, two committee members namely Dudul Varman Tapan Varman succumbed to head injuries as parts of the tree collapsed.

The celebrations begin with hoisting the flag at 9 in the morning and continues with paying homage to the great donors, well-wishers, and some fun sports activities. This programme was followed by an open meeting held at 4 pm and a prize distribution ceremony chaired by Mr. Ambikacharan Varman. The meeting was also attended by eminent playwright Dhruvjyoti Sharma, and Block Development Officer Navratna Patwari.

Apart from this, Bihu Celebrations Samiti felicitated Police Officer-in-charge of Belshar police station Litumni Sharma, Village Panchayat President Syed Habeer Rahman, journalist Merajul Hussain Kazi and several dignitaries. However, the Committee decided to postpone the cultural programme. However, one of the entrepreneurs Ghanshyam Varman said the committee will hold the Bihu again.