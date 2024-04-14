Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma actively campaigned for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections today in Sonitpur. He emphasized the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Assam's peace and development trajectory.

Addressing a gathering in Sonitpur, Sarma expressed confidence in the NDA's prospects, setting ambitious goals for the upcoming elections.

"PM Modi has brought peace and development to Assam. The NDA will have to win all 14 seats in Assam," stated CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting the changes under the current government and the need for continued support to sustain this momentum.

He extended his wishes for the occasion, remarking, "I wish you all on Rongali Bihu." Drawing a comparison, Sarma noted the transition from past turbulent times during Rongali Bihu to the current peaceful environment characterized by the sounds of Kuli and Keteki birds.

He remarked, "Earlier, Rongali Bihu was held to the sound of bullets, bomb blasts... but now Rongali Bihu has arrived in a peaceful environment, in the sound of Kuli, Keteki birds. This is the environment of development." This narrative reflects the tangible improvements in Assam's security and societal harmony, creating an atmosphere conducive to cultural celebrations and progress.