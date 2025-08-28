Ronit Dey becomes first senior national arbiter of chess from Dima Hasao

Ronit Dey from Haflong has etched his name in history by becoming the first Senior National Arbiter of Chess from Assam’s Dima Hasao district. He achieved the milestone after successfully clearing the Senior National Arbiter Examination conducted in Agartala on August 21–22, 2025. The results were declared on the All India Chess Federation (AICF) website on Thursday.

The seminar and examination were organised by the All Tripura Chess Association under the aegis of the AICF and conducted by International Arbiter Swapnil Bansod. The event drew participants from across India, including Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Tripura.

Arbiters play a crucial role in the sport, ensuring that chess tournaments are conducted smoothly, rules are upheld, and disputes are resolved with fairness. Ronit Dey’s accomplishment is seen as a proud moment for Dima Hasao and is expected to inspire greater interest in chess in the hill district.



