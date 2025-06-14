Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, has formally requested Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to conduct a "swift, transparent, and thorough enquiry" into the case of Rosmita Hojai, a resident of Dima Hasao district in Assam, who was found dead on the banks of the river Ganga in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.



She was found five days after being reported missing. She had travelled to Delhi for a Railway Recruitment Board examination and subsequently went to Rishikesh with two individuals. Her disappearance and death have raised significant concerns within her community, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

This appeal highlights the need for a detailed investigation to ensure justice for Hojai and her family, reflecting widespread unease among her community.

Gogoi emphasised the importance of personal involvement by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, asking him to "personally look into the matter and direct the concerned authorities to expedite the investigation." This plea underscores the urgency and gravity of the situation, as the community seeks answers and accountability from the authorities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also reached out to his Uttarakhand counterpart, calling for a "comprehensive and time-bound" investigation. He stressed the importance of examining "all possible angles" to ensure a thorough understanding of the incident and to identify any potential criminal involvement.

Both Gogoi and Sarma insist that any individuals found responsible be "identified, apprehended, and prosecuted in accordance with the law so that justice is delivered." This shared stance aims to restore confidence in the investigative processes and ensure justice is served promptly.

The tragic death of Rosmita Hojai has not only affected her immediate community but has also raised broader concerns regarding the safety of individuals travelling across states for educational and job-related purposes. The calls for thorough investigation reflect an urgent need to address these concerns to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, it remains crucial for the concerned authorities to act decisively and transparently, ensuring that the case is resolved swiftly and justice is delivered. This incident underscores the need for enhanced safety measures for individuals pursuing opportunities away from their home regions.