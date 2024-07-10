Several Assamese leaders condemned the decision of the Assam government's Department of Higher Education announcement that Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) is not mandatory for the appointment of assistant professors, librarians, Grade-III, and Grade-IV posts in PDUAM/GMC/provincialised colleges. They asserted the move was against the interests of the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered a further enquiry into the matter. He wrote on X, "Enquire further on what authority the Director of Higher Education issued this circular. Such a circular could only have been issued by the government, not by a directorate."

Leaders of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) Utpal Sarma, Sankarjyoti Baruah and President of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Lurinjyoti Baruah condemned the decision.

AASU, in its press release, said that the government should be more responsible towards the native people of Assam over the outsiders. Moreover, the union urged that such orders be repealed with immediate effect.

Utpal Sarma, President of AASU, and Sankarjyoti Baruah said the decision of the government making PRC not mandatory tended to compromise with the rights of the Assamese people. He further stated that the people needed special protection under Assam Accord.

Meanwhile, the President of AJP, Lurinjyoti Gogoi took to X to voice his concern on the new decision taken by the department. He mentioned that such a decision was totally unacceptable.