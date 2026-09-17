Royal Bengal tiger trapped in net after entering Naya Gaon village in Assam

A young Royal Bengal tiger was spotted near Naya Gaon in Assam’s Biswanath district on the morning of September 17, prompting a response from the forest department, police and district administration.

Visuals from the area showed the tiger with its forelimbs apparently caught in a net. Forest department teams reached the spot and began efforts to safely manage the situation while keeping residents away from the animal.

According to Nayan Gogoi, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Biswanath Wildlife Division, officials received information around 7 am that a tiger from Kaziranga National Park’s Sixth Range had entered a village.

“The range officer and team reached the spot, followed by police and district administration. The local public was moved away from the area,” Gogoi said.

Forest officials are handling the operation cautiously to prevent further injury to the tiger and minimise any risk to people in the area.