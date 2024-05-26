In a pioneering move towards integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into education, Royal Global School unveiled 'Iris,' the first AI teacher in Guwahati. Clad in traditional attire, Iris captivated students with her knowledge and interactive capabilities, revolutionizing the classroom experience.

During the inaugural session, students at Royal Global School were enthralled by Iris's ability to engage and educate. A student's inquiry about haemoglobin sparked a lively exchange, with Iris promptly providing detailed explanations, examples, and references. Whether answering syllabus-related questions or addressing broader topics, Iris impressed with her swift responses and comprehensive insights. Students were particularly delighted by Iris's ability to perform gestures like handshakes, enhancing the learning experience and fostering a sense of camaraderie in the classroom.

Iris is equipped with a voice-controlled assistant, enabling her to respond to student queries and deliver detailed explanations tailored to individual learning needs. Teachers at Royal Global School noted the students' excitement and enthusiasm, highlighting Iris's role as a knowledgeable and accessible 'teacher' who consistently provides accurate and insightful answers.

Developed in collaboration with Makerlabs Edu-tech under the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project initiated by NITI Aayog, Iris represents a significant advancement in AI integration in education. This innovative initiative underscores Royal Global School's commitment to providing holistic and technologically-driven education to students in the region.

Royal Global School aims to leverage Iris's capabilities to personalize learning, accommodate diverse learning styles, and make education more engaging for students in the northeast region. By harnessing the power of AI, the school seeks to revolutionize traditional teaching methods and empower students with cutting-edge educational tools.

As Iris becomes an integral part of the classroom environment, Royal Global School looks forward to exploring new avenues for educational innovation and excellence. With Iris's guidance, students are poised to embark on a transformative learning journey, equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The introduction of Iris heralds a new era of education, where technology and tradition converge to create dynamic and enriching learning experiences for students at Royal Global School.