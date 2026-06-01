Roz Ali, main accused in sensational Nalbari 'Love Jihad' case, injured in police encounter

A major development has emerged in the sensational Gangapur attack case in Assam's Nalbari district on June 1, with the prime accused, Roz Ali, reportedly sustaining injuries during a police encounter conducted by Assam Police in Mukalmua.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night, claimed the life of 19-year-old Madhurjya Barman and left 18-year-old Mridumudra Deka critically injured. The victims were allegedly attacked while travelling on a scooter near Gangapur under Mukalmua.

Madhurjya Barman, a resident of Balipathar in Chamata and Assistant General Secretary of the West Nalbari Regional Students Union, died on the spot. Mridumudra Deka was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to allegations, the attack was carried out by Roz Ali and Ashik Ali. Following the incident, police launched an intensive manhunt, leading to the encounter involving Roz Ali.

The case has sparked widespread outrage across the state, with some local organisations and residents alleging that the attack was linked to the girl's rejection of a proposal from one of the accused. These groups have described the incident as an example of "love jihad", although police have not officially confirmed any such motive and investigations are still underway.

Reacting to the incident, Nalbari MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah expressed deep concern and termed "love jihad" a growing social menace in Assam.

"'Love Jihad' is an incurable menace that is rapidly advancing in the social life of Assam. We must all remain vigilant about this issue and take the strictest possible measures against it. The incident that occurred yesterday evening at Gangapur in Nalbari district has shocked us all. The police administration is currently acting swiftly, and we believe that Assam Police will take appropriate action," Baruah stated.

The MLA also expressed condolences over the death of Madhurjya Barman and wished the injured young woman a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Assam Police continue their investigation into the case to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the motive behind the attack. Further details are awaited.