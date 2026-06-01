Roz Ali shot dead in police encounter in alleged “love jihad” linked Nalbari attack case

A major development has emerged in the Gangapur attack case in Nalbari district of Assam, with the prime accused Roz Ali reportedly shot dead during a police encounter conducted by Assam Police in Mukalmua.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, had earlier led to the death of 19-year-old Madhurjya Barman and left 18-year-old Mridumudra Deka critically injured. The victims were allegedly attacked while travelling on a scooter near Gangapur under Mukalmua.

Madhurjya Barman, a resident of Balipathar in Chamata and Assistant General Secretary of the West Nalbari Regional Students’ Union, died on the spot. Mridumudra Deka was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where she remains in the ICU in critical condition.

According to allegations, Roz Ali and Ashik Ali were involved in the attack. Following the incident, police launched an intensive manhunt, which later resulted in an encounter in Mukalmua during which Roz Ali was reportedly killed.

The case has sparked strong reactions across the state, with some groups alleging that the attack is linked to a rejected proposal and describing it as an instance of “love jihad.” However, police have not officially confirmed any such motive, and the investigation is still underway.

Assam Police continue to probe the case to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the motive behind the attack. Further details are awaited.