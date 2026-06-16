RPF busts chain-snatching gang at Guwahati Railway Station ahead of Ambubachi Mela rush

In a major security operation ahead of the anticipated influx of pilgrims for the Ambubachi Mela, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Guwahati Railway Station busted an alleged chain-snatching gang and arrested multiple accused linked to the operation.

According to officials, the incident took place at the railway station when a group of women allegedly snatched her gold chain in a swift and coordinated attack. Preliminary findings suggest that four women were involved in carrying out the theft as part of an organised operation.

Following the incident, RPF personnel immediately launched an operation and managed to apprehend two of the accused women at the railway station itself. However, two other members of the group initially fled from the spot.

Acting on alerts and continuing the search operation, security personnel later traced and arrested the remaining accused near the Kamakhya Temple area. Officials confirmed that the stolen gold chain was recovered from their possession.

During the subsequent search, authorities also seized Rs 50,000 in cash from one of the accused women.

Further investigation led RPF personnel to arrest two men believed to be associated with the same group, indicating the possible existence of a wider organised theft network operating in the city.

The operation comes as security agencies intensify surveillance and preventive measures across Guwahati ahead of the Ambubachi Mela, which is expected to attract thousands of devotees and visitors from across the country.