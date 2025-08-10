RPF Guwahati arrests two in Pandu for theft of railway materials worth Rs 20,800

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two persons for allegedly stealing railway materials from the Railway General Store Depot in Pandu during the night of August 9–10.

According to officials, the CIB Guwahati team led by Inspector Vikram, along with Inspector Pawan Kumar from RPF Post Kamakhya (KYQ) and his team, acted promptly upon receiving intelligence about the theft. The accused were caught red-handed near the depot’s boundary wall with the stolen items in their possession.

The arrested have been identified as:

Sambhu Sahani (24), son of Late Sagar Sahani, resident of 6 No. Colony, Pandu,

Ashok Kumar (24), son of Late Krishana Kumar, resident of 6 No. Colony, Pandu.

Both are residents under Pandu Post Office jurisdiction and Jalukbari Police Station, Kamrup district.

Recovered items include:

Two scrap Yaw Dampers, used in railway coaches,

Scrap materials from ten 2-volt railway batteries.

The total estimated value of the seized property is Rs 20,800.

A case has been registered at RPF Post KYQ, and the accused will be produced before the Special Railway Magistrate Court in Guwahati on August 11.