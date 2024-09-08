In a major crackdown on human trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway successfully rescued 44 minors and three women during a series of intensive operations conducted across various trains and railway stations between August 16 and August 31, 2024. The proactive measures aimed at safeguarding vulnerable individuals from trafficking yielded significant results as officers remained on high alert, closely monitoring stations and trains.

The RPF, in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Childline/NGOs, has shown remarkable dedication throughout 2024. From January to July alone, they rescued 456 minors and 42 women, all of whom were safely handed over to the respective authorities for further legal action. In addition, the RPF successfully apprehended eight human traffickers during this period, intensifying their fight against trafficking networks.

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Among the recent rescues, the RPF team at Kishanganj Railway Station saved three runaway minor boys on August 16, while another team at Dibrugarh Railway Station rescued four runaway minors on August 24. In both cases, the children were promptly transferred to Childline for care and protection.

The RPF’s preventive strategy focuses on identifying and safeguarding children traveling without a proper guardian or appearing in distress. Officers remain vigilant for suspicious activities, ensuring that every vulnerable individual on railway premises receives necessary protection and care, reaffirming their commitment to combat human trafficking.