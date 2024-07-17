The Railway Protection Force's (RPF) initiative, 'Operation Nanhe Farishtey,' has emerged as a beacon of hope for vulnerable children across India. Since its launch in 2018, the program has successfully rescued over 84,119 children from various railway stations and trains.

This child safety operation has been instrumental in protecting youngsters at risk, providing them with a lifeline away from potential danger. The unwavering dedication and resilience displayed by the RPF have been paramount in ensuring the well-being of these children.

Also read: Manipur NSUI unit backs Dhanamanjuri University students’ hunger strike, demands appointment of regular staff

The year 2018 marked a significant start for 'Operation Nanhe Farishtey' with over 17,000 children rescued. This included runaways, missing children, those left behind at stations, and children identified as destitute, kidnapped, or with mental challenges. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the RPF continued its efforts, rescuing over 5,000 children in 2020. The program reached its peak effectiveness in 2022, with over 17,700 rescues. The vital work continues in 2023 and beyond, with over 11,000 children rescued in the past year.

Following their rescue, children are placed under the care of the District Child Welfare Committee through established child helplines situated at over 135 railway stations. This ensures their safety and eventual reunification with their families.

The success of 'Operation Nanhe Farishtey' highlights the RPF's proactive approach to child safety. It also underscores the ongoing need for collaborative efforts to create a safer environment for children across the nation.