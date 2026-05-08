RPF/NFR recovers over Rs 2.45 crore in April through anti-smuggling and enforcement drives

The Railway Protection Force under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recovered more than Rs 2.45 crore through anti-smuggling operations, ticket checking drives and various enforcement activities conducted across the railway zone during April 2026.

According to an official statement issued on May 8, RPF/NFR registered 3,081 cases under different sections of the Railways Act during the month and prosecuted over 3,000 offenders for unlawful activities on railway premises.

As part of ticket checking operations, RPF personnel assisted in detecting 1,074 ticketless travellers, leading to recovery of fines exceeding ₹10 lakh.

In a major crackdown on smuggling networks, the force detected 33 narcotics smuggling cases involving ganja, brown sugar and cough syrup collectively valued at over ₹2.35 crore. Authorities also arrested 15 individuals in connection with illicit liquor smuggling cases.

During anti-touting drives, four touts were arrested and 47 railway tickets worth over ₹1.43 lakh were seized. RPF further apprehended 32 persons involved in theft of railway property and recovered stolen railway materials valued at more than ₹2.10 lakh.

The force also intensified operations against crimes targeting passengers. During April, 28 individuals involved in theft of passenger belongings were arrested, while stolen items including 44 mobile phones worth over ₹6.19 lakh were recovered.

In separate incidents, three persons accused of stone pelting on running trains were arrested, while 16 illegal immigrants were apprehended during enforcement drives.

RPF/NFR also recovered 113 left-behind luggage items worth around ₹1.40 crore and returned them to passengers after proper verification procedures. Officials stated that, on average, 53 trains were escorted daily by RPF personnel to enhance passenger safety across the zone.

Apart from enforcement activities, the force carried out several humanitarian and public welfare initiatives. During the month, RPF rescued 80 minor boys and girls along with four women and handed them over to Childline, NGOs, parents and police authorities.

The force also continued cleanliness and anti-encroachment drives across railway premises, prosecuting 1,596 persons for littering and conducting operations to remove encroachments to ensure smooth railway operations.