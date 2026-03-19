RPI (A) fields Hirak Jyoti Bora for Dhing seat in Assam Assembly election 2026

The Republican Party of India (RPI) (A) has announced Hirak Jyoti Bora, Working President of its Assam unit, as its candidate for the 55-Dhing Assembly Constituency in the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The party formally handed over the election ticket along with the mandatory ‘A’ and ‘B’ forms to Bora at a ceremony held at the State Guest House in Mumbai. The documents were presented by RPI (A) National President and Member of Parliament Dr Ramdas Athawale.

The nomination reflects the party’s effort to expand its organisational presence in Northeast India. Party leaders expressed confidence that Bora would represent the aspirations of voters in Dhing and strengthen the party’s position in the state assembly.

The event was attended by senior party functionaries, including National Secretary and North East In-charge Vinod Nikalje, Assam General Secretary Kamal Kalita, and other members of the party’s state committees.

Officials stated that the ‘A’ and ‘B’ forms are required documents recognised by the Election Commission, confirming Bora’s candidature under the RPI (A) banner.