A joint operation involving the Assam Police, Arunachal Pradesh Police, Armed Forces, and the 186th Battalion of the CRPF led to the recovery of Rs 10 lakh in cash near Miao, Arunachal Pradesh. The operation was conducted based on crucial information extracted during the interrogation of arrested ULFA (Independent) cadre Binod Bora, alias Rupam Axom, in connection with Lekhapani PS Case No. 34/2025.

Authorities confirmed that the seized cash represents proceeds from extortion activities carried out by ULFA-I operatives. According to police sources, Rupam Axom had collected the money on behalf of the banned outfit.

The joint forces carried out a well-coordinated search in the dense and strategically sensitive area around Miao, acting swiftly on leads disclosed by the detained militant. The operation marks a key success in the effort to dismantle the extortion networks used by insurgent groups to fund their activities.

Officials also revealed that further search operations are underway to trace additional caches of extortion money across multiple locations, based on continuing inputs from the investigation.

Security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to counterinsurgency measures and disrupting the financial backbone of underground outfits operating in the Northeast.