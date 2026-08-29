Rs 11-crore embankment project in Assam's Lezai-Kalakhowa remains incomplete after 8 years, locals allege irregularities

An Rs 11-crore embankment project along the Secha River in the Lezai-Kalakhowa area of Dibrugarh’s Khowang constituency has reportedly remained incomplete for nearly eight years, leaving residents of the flood-prone region concerned.

The project, covering around 4 km of embankment in Bordoibam village, was sanctioned by the Assam government with the stated objective of protecting nearly 55 villages in the greater Lezai-Kalakhowa area from recurring floods.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2019 by then Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. However, local residents allege that the embankment has still not been completed despite the passage of several years.

Residents further alleged that around 90 per cent of the sanctioned amount has already been released to the contractor, while substantial portions of the proposed embankment remain unfinished. They have raised questions over how payments were released despite the alleged incomplete execution of the project.

The villagers have also expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Water Resources Department and urged the state government to intervene and ensure that the long-pending project is completed at the earliest.

According to local residents, the embankment was a long-standing demand of the people of Lezai-Kalakhowa, particularly because the area remains vulnerable to flooding every year.

The allegations have also raised questions regarding the monitoring of the project, the release of funds and accountability for the delay. Residents are now seeking clarification from the concerned authorities and demanding completion of the embankment to safeguard the flood-affected communities.