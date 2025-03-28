In a major infrastructure push, Rs 1186.20 crore has been approved for the four-laning of a crucial 13-km stretch of NH-37, extending from Silchar (near Budha Nagar) in Assam to Jiribam in Manipur.

The project is set to significantly enhance regional connectivity and economic integration between Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

The upgraded corridor will provide seamless access to Imphal through the Jiribam-Silchar-Ratacherra-Kalain-Jowai-Shillong route, reducing travel time and improving logistical efficiency.



Also Read: Assam leads with most ongoing national highway projects in Northeast



Officials emphasize that the proposed greenfield alignment will also benefit local communities by enhancing access to healthcare, education, and markets.

The expansion is expected to create new employment opportunities and boost economic activities in the region.

Strengthening transport infrastructure in the Northeast has been a key priority, with this project aligning with the broader vision of economic growth and regional prosperity.