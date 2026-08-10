Rs 13 crore worth of morphine seized in Assam's Cachar, one alleged drug trafficker arrested

Security forces seized 8.224 kg of morphine, estimated to be worth around Rs 13 crore, during a joint operation at Badarpur Ghat in Assam's Cachar district on August 10.

The operation was conducted jointly by Sribhumi Police, Cachar Police and 38 Assam Rifles based on specific intelligence inputs. During the operation, the security personnel intercepted a vehicle and discovered a concealed chamber inside its fuel tank.

A large quantity of morphine was recovered from the specially constructed compartment, according to the police.

One person, identified as Dola Raja, a resident of Panchgram, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Sribhumi SSP Leena Doley, along with senior police officials from Cachar and Sribhumi districts and officers of 38 Assam Rifles, were present during the operation.

Following the seizure, police have launched an investigation to uncover the suspected larger drug trafficking network behind the consignment. The arrested accused is being questioned to gather information about other individuals allegedly involved in the trafficking operation.