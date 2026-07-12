Rs 15 lakh worth of cold drinks vanish on Guwahati-Imphal route; 1,100 cartons recovered from Hailakandi, one arrested

In a major breakthrough, Banskandi Police in Assam's Cachar district have recovered 1,100 cartons of Coca-Cola brand cold drinks worth approximately Rs 15.47 lakh that had gone missing while being transported from Guwahati to Imphal. One person has been arrested in connection with the case, while several others, including the truck driver, remain absconding.

According to police, the consignment belonged to Imphal West-based businessman Jagnarayan Prasad, who had dispatched the beverages from Guwahati in a truck bearing registration number AS-01-K-9317. Suspicion arose after the vehicle failed to reach its destination within the scheduled time.

On July 11, Banskandi Police recovered the abandoned truck from Ujan Tarapur under Lakhipur in Cachar district. Following the recovery, the businessman lodged an FIR, prompting a detailed investigation.

Acting on specific leads, police conducted raids at multiple locations in Hailakandi district. During a search at the residence of Dilwar Hussain in Algapur Part-II, officers recovered 500 cartons of the stolen cold drinks. Police said the consignment had allegedly been stored there by one Taibur Rahman, but both Dilwar Hussain and Taibur Rahman fled before the raid.

In a separate operation at Boalipar Part-II, police recovered another 600 cartons from a warehouse belonging to Muktadur Rahman Choudhury, who was arrested on the spot.

The accused was produced before the Lakhipur court on July 12 and remanded to two days of police custody.

The investigation, led by Sub-Inspector Rehan Uddin of Banskandi Police Outpost, is continuing. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining accused, including the truck driver, and to uncover the entire network behind the theft.