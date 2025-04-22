The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam has dismantled a massive corruption network related to government job recruitments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam chief minister wrote, "Rs 15,000 crore brokerage shop closed. Yes, by bringing transparency to 1.5 lakh government jobs, the money that used to go into the pockets of bribe-takers and corrupt politicians was stopped."

Asserting that while the state government works for the welfare of the people, some people can 'pay' Rs 1 lakh for a government job.

The chief minister further emphasised the state government's commitment to good governance, stating that 1.5 lakh youths have got government jobs, without any bribes.

In an accompanying video, CM Sarma addressed the issue, stating, "If I had taken Rs 1 lakh from each candidate, I could have earned Rs 15000 crores. Just imagine, will anyone not pay Rs 1 lakh to get a government job? Will people give Rs 1 lakh if I say I will give government jobs? They would have given it to me, but we work for the poor people of Assam. We don't need any money, and we will punish those who take money. Our youth should get a job without any bribes. 1.5 lakh youths have got government jobs in the last 4 years at absolutely zero cost."

Earlier on April 18, Assam Chief Minister Sarma dedicated development projects worth more than Rs 100 crore at a function held near Rengbonghom H S School in Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

The development works, which encompass laying, widening, improving, and upgrading roads, bridges, and other projects, are expected to revolutionise connectivity in Karbi Anglong.

Speaking at a programme organised to provide pre-school kits among the Anganwadi Centres at Diphu, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Today is an important day for Karbi Anglong. Along with other important projects, connectivity projects worth over Rs 100 crore have been dedicated to the people. All these projects will bring about unprecedented development in Karbi Anglong."

He stated that the pre-school kit materials at Anganwadi Centres, as a whole, aim to create a joyful and enriching learning environment for young children, fostering their holistic development through play-based activities and diverse learning.