Rs 15,000 flood assistance to four Upper Assam districts through DBT: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted a series of relief and welfare initiatives aimed at supporting flood-affected families, strengthening human capital and providing financial assistance to fresh graduates.

The Assam government announced interim flood assistance of Rs 15,000 per affected household through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts.

According to the figures presented, 16,746 families are covered under the assistance, with a total amount of Rs 25.12 crore to be transferred.

The overall figures cited include 1,17,095 households, with a grand total of Rs 175.64 crore released.

The Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT) was also highlighted as part of the government's foreign-language training programme.

Rs 1 lakh per candidate will be provided as training support in three instalments.

Rs 50,000 per candidate will be provided as post-placement assistance.

Rs 2.8 crore has been sanctioned so far.

148 candidates were enrolled during 2023–26.

452 new admissions were recorded for 2026–27.

The Chief Minister's Jibon Prerana Scheme will provide financial assistance and support to fresh graduates from government and public institutions.

Under the scheme, eligible candidates will receive Rs 2,500 per month for nine months, according to the figures presented.

A total of 48,188 candidates have been identified as eligible, with a total budget allocation of Rs 118.6 crore.

The initiatives were presented as part of the Assam government's broader efforts towards relief assistance, skill development, employment support and human capital development.