Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Modi government for creating monopolies and cartels, citing the increasing air fares in India.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam MP criticised the soaring rates for being out of reach for an Indian average traveller. He informed that a Guwahati-Delhi flight costs an average of Rs 15,000.

Furthermore, Gogoi expressed that he hopes the new BJP government would review the current situation on priority.

He wrote on X, “Airfare prices are reaching new heights in India everyday. As of today, a Guwahati-Delhi flight costs an average of Rs 15,000, Delhi-Chennai is Rs 10,000, Delhi-Srinagar is Rs 15,000, Delhi-Jaipur is Rs 11,000. Air travel is increasingly out of reach for an average Indian traveller. This is a result of the monopolies and cartels created by the Modi government in various sectors. I hope the new BJP government reviews the situation on priority.”

Earlier, the Assam MP had said that the people of Assam voted against arrogance and hatred, crediting Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Assam at the beginning of the year and his message "Nafrat ke bazar mein mohabbat ki dukan," through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.



Speaking to reporters, Gogoi had hailed Gandhi’s movement, adding that the people of the state followed the notion of creating 'mohabbat ki dukan' and cast their votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party.