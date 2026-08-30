Rs 155 crore railway overbridge approved in Lanka as Assam Cabinet targets traffic decongestion

The Assam Cabinet today approved the construction of a 1.1-km railway overbridge near Howrah Railway Station in Lanka, at an estimated cost of more than Rs 155 crore. The project will include a bypass road connecting Kheroni Chariali in West Karbi Anglong to NH-27 and is intended to ease traffic congestion in Lanka town.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the continuation of the distribution of subsidised Masur Dal and sugar through Public Distribution System (PDS) shops at a combined price of Rs 105 per kg. The measure is expected to benefit more than 70 lakh families across Assam.

The Cabinet further approved more than Rs 109 crore for infrastructure development at Gauhati University, aimed at strengthening the university's physical infrastructure.

It also approved an extension of the one-time window for determining the market value of tea gardens for the purpose of calculating stamp duty and registration fees on conveyance deeds. The measure is intended to provide an additional window for valuation of tea garden land