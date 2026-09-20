Rs 1,600-crore retail REIT project to come up in Guwahati, Nexus Select Trust enters Northeast

Guwahati is set to receive a major boost to its commercial infrastructure with a Rs 1,600-crore investment by Nexus Select Trust, marking the retail REIT’s entry into Northeast India.

The project is set to feature a 5.16-lakh-square-foot Grade A shopping mall along with a 164-key Hyatt Regency, creating a new integrated destination for retail, hospitality, business and leisure in Guwahati.

The investment is expected to add a significant new commercial asset to the city and contribute to the expansion of Guwahati’s urban economy.

The project was highlighted as a major development for the city under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the investment expected to strengthen Guwahati’s position as a commercial and business hub for the Northeast.

The development will bring together organised retail and hospitality infrastructure, potentially creating new avenues for business activity and supporting the city’s growing role as the region’s key urban centre.