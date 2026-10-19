Dima Hasao Police have seized 175 grams of suspected heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore, at Harangajao in Assam’s Dima Hasao district and arrested four persons in connection with the case.

Acting on specific inputs, police intercepted a Suzuki S-Presso at Harangajao and recovered the suspected contraband, officials said.

Police also seized two mobile phones and the vehicle allegedly used to transport the drugs.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the seizure, police said.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by Dima Hasao Police to curb drug trafficking in the hill district.

