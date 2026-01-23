Rs 213.24 crore Kamakhya ropeway project to transform pilgrimage connectivity in Guwahati

The Assam government is set to give a major push to pilgrimage infrastructure with the Rs 213.24 crore Kamakhya Ropeway Project, aimed at enhancing access to the sacred Maa Kamakhya Temple while preserving the region’s spiritual heritage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the initiative as a step towards giving “new momentum to sacred journeys,” aligning with the broader vision of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.

The 1.43-kilometre-long modern ropeway will connect Kamakhya Railway Station with the revered hilltop shrine, dramatically cutting travel time from 20 minutes to just six minutes. The project is designed to handle more than 16,500 passengers through 18 state-of-the-art gondolas, ensuring smoother and safer movement for devotees and tourists alike.

Conceived as an eco-friendly green mobility solution, the ropeway is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Nilachal Hills road while reducing environmental stress. In addition to improving pilgrim convenience, the project is projected to generate local employment opportunities and give a sustained boost to tourism in and around Guwahati.

With the Rs 213.24 crore investment, Assam is reinforcing its commitment to integrating modern infrastructure with its centuries-old spiritual traditions, marking a significant milestone in the state’s pilgrimage and tourism landscape.