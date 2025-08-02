Rs 2.17 lakh compensation paid to 29 Assam farmers for crop loss from Pobitora wildlife strays

The Assam Forest Department has provided financial compensation to 29 farmers from the Mayong area of Morigaon district whose crops were damaged by wild animals straying from the nearby Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Each affected farmer has received ₹7,500, totalling ₹2,17,500 for the 2024–25 crop damage claims, according to Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Ranger Pranjal Baruah.

The compensation follows applications submitted by the farmers at the Range Forest Office earlier this year.

The damage, primarily caused by rhinos, buffaloes, and wild boars, impacted key seasonal crops such as maize, rice, and mustard. The worst-hit areas include Satibheti and Rajamayong, where repeated incursions by wildlife during the lean season have severely affected agricultural productivity.

Baruah highlighted the department’s ongoing efforts to manage such conflicts, stating, “The dedicated team at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been tirelessly working to mitigate the impact of stray animals, successfully returning them to their natural habitat with the assistance of departmental elephants and 13 newly established Anti-Depredation Squads in nearby villages.”



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These squads, equipped with essential resources, have played a vital role not only in wildlife management but also in raising awareness among villagers about coexistence with wildlife. “This proactive approach not only safeguards the animals but also provides much-needed relief to farmers, who rely on agriculture for their livelihood throughout the year,” Baruah added.

Established in 1998, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is situated about 35 km east of Guwahati and spans 38.81 square kilometres. It is renowned for having the highest density of the Great Indian One-Horned Rhinoceros, with 107 individuals recorded in the 2022 census. The sanctuary also boasts rich biodiversity, including 22 species of mammals, 27 reptiles, 9 amphibians, 41 species of fish, and 375 species of birds — several of which fall under critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, and near-threatened categories.

With rising human-wildlife interactions due to habitat pressure, the forest department's efforts reflect a delicate balance between conservation and livelihood protection in Assam’s biodiversity hotspots.