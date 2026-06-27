Rs 2.4 crore Yaba consignment seized in Assam's Sribhumi; one arrested

Assam Police seized a consignment of Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 2.4 crore during an anti-narcotics operation in Sribhumi district in the early hours of June 27.

Sharing the development on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the seizure was made by Sribhumi Police based on actionable intelligence.

According to the Chief Minister, the consignment was allegedly meant for illegal trafficking and posed a serious threat to the youth.

One person has been apprehended in connection with the seizure. Further investigation is underway to trace the network involved in the trafficking of the narcotics.

The Chief Minister said the coordinated crackdown against drug trafficking continues across Assam as part of the state's ongoing anti-narcotics campaign